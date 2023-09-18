The 70th Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade had a good turnout Saturday morning. The parade included the Chillicothe Middle School Marching Band, the Chillicothe Police Department, and the Chillicothe Fire Department. The children lined up in three categories, in a variety of costumes. This year’s winners include:

Individual Girl – Girl Scout – Megan Hall

Individual Boy – Top Gun – Ledger Narr

Small Group – Western Wagon – Paisley and Graham Gilliland and Sophia Hawkins.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.