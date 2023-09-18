Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to numerous calls over the weekend.

Saturday:

10:48 AM, Officers took a theft report from the 1600 block of Webster Street. The investigation is ongoing at this time and the suspect is unknown.

1:35 PM, Officers observed an individual driving without a valid driver’s license. That person was stopped, arrested, processed and released.

3:25 PM Officers made a traffic stop on Washington Street near Thompson Street for improper registration. The driver was arrested for driving while revoked, no insurance, and failing to properly affix tab to the vehicle. That person was processed and released with citations.

Sunday:

10:57 PM, Officers responded to the 600 block of St. Louis for a report of Trespassing. Officers contacted one subject and issued a warning for Trespass. They agreed to leave the property.