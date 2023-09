The rebirth of the Chillicothe Theatre Company was a success with Sold Out performances of Steel Magnolias at the CHS Black Box Theater.

Chillicothe Theatre Company is the reorganized City Stage, Inc. (2001) which was the reorganized Chillicothe Little Theatre (1966). The Chillicothe Theatre Co hopes to add to the local arts scene with one-to-two annual shows including a summer stock show and eventually a recurring holiday show.

They also host a summer drama camp for area youth.