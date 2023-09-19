Local 4H Members Move On To State Livestock Judging

Eight local 4-H members recently competed in the Senior Division of State Livestock Judging Contest at Mizzou in Columbia. The annual event included over 150 youth from at least 40 counties. Teams evaluate classes of multiple species of livestock in a set time limit. They then present detailed reasons or explanations of their placements to a panel of judges during this all day event.

The Livingston County Senior Division Team of Harley Beck, Carman Woodworth, Gracelynn Barnett, Glenna Barnett, Ben Brubaker, Rylee Anderson, Braydon Cull, and Beau Ann Graves finished first overall team in the contest.

The highest placing members of the team – Graves (5th Overall), Cull (11th Overall), Anderon (20th Overall), and Brubaker (37th Overall) now form the team that advances on to the National level events of their choice.

This team will compete Sunday in Grand Island, NE and at The American Royal in Kansas City on October 15th against other qualified teams from all over the United States.