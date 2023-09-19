Homecoming Royalty Candidates Announced

The Chillicothe High School Homecoming is September 29th and the royalty candidates have been announced.
This year’s Queen Candidates include:
Avery Baxter, Jolie Bonderer, Kayanna Cranmer, Delanie Kieffer, and Emilie Paxton.
King Candidate are:
Laik Graham, Javon Kille, Cayden Larson, Grant Leamer, and James Matthew.
Junior attendants include:
Cain Evans, Sol’jer Allen, Sadie Midjyett, and Anna Pfaff
Sophomore attendants are:
Layla Beetsma, Haley Smith, Drake Swift, and Oliver Perry
Freshmen Attendendents include:
Logan Murrrell, Lydia Bonderer, Cooper Robinson, and Landry Marsh
The election of Homecoming King and Queen will take place next week, with the announcement following the CHS Hornet Homecoming Game against the Lafayette Fighting Irish