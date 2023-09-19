Monday Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday.

Several non injuury crashes, including

09:15 AM a 2 vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Washington.

06:06 PM leaving the scene of an accident report in the 1000 block of Washington.

06:22 PM a 2 vehicle crash report in the 400 block of Vine.

07:26 PM Officers took a report of a runaway juvenile in the area of 400 Dickinson. The juvenile later returned home. A report was forwarded to the juvenile office.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.