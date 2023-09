When the Chillicothe R-II School Board approves a budget in June, there are some unknown figures that must be handled later. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers presented the changes to the board to update the budget figures. He says on the revenue side, the budget will increase.

Wiebers says the expenditure side showed changes due to staffing changes and adjustments.

He says the additional revenue nearly evened out for the additional expenditures for personnel.