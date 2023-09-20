No Quorum For Livingston Co. Planning & Zoning Meeting

A public hearing to consider regulations for wind turbines and solar panels was not held as scheduled by the Livingston County Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday evening as there was a lack of a quorum. Two members were on hand to discuss the issues and contacted the County’s attorney, Mark White, to discuss solar panel erosion and the bonding provision for the company putting up the utilities. White confirmed there is a provision that would make sure neither the county nor land owner was left holding the bag for any cleanup.

The public hearing will be rescheduled.