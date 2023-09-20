Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

11:32 AM Officers worked a two vehicle crash near the intersection of HYW 36 an Mitchell.

05:33 PM Officers detained a juvenile for trespassing in the 1000 block of Graves. The juvenile was released to a parent and a report was forwarded to the juvenile office.

08:44 PM Officers responded to the 10 block of Garr Field for an assault. A man was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold for domestic assault and armed criminal action.

11:04 PM Officers served a warrant in the 100 block of Conn, arresting a man for alleged DWI and C&I involving an accident. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Officers also made traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up on numerous investigations.