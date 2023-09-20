Expansion Update For Chillicothe Elementary School

Progress reports on roads and parking led the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion update. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says additional parking should be available soon.

They have also completed the handicapped parking near the stadium. Wiebers says there is still work needed on the access road, but that could be open between the schools soon.

On the building addition, steel work is progressing and they are working on concrete.

He says there is still framing taking place, giving shape to the new building.