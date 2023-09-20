Three Jail Bookings

Three recent bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Tuesday, 29-year-old Nam Nhat Phan was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold without bond.

Today, 30-year-old Tyler James Ray Sheeler was arrested by Livingston County deputies for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000 cash only. A hearing is scheduled for September 27th.

20-year-old Matthew David Silkwood was arrested by Chillicothe Police officers on a warrant for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent driving. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $2,500 cash only.