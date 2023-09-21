Personnel Matters For Chillicothe R-II Approved In Executive Session

Personnel matters were part of the Chillicothe R-II School Board executive session.
For Support Staff:
Resignations include Alan Samm-MS Custodian, Melinda Smith-CES Custodian, Jacob Meierer-MS Custodian
Hirings include Angela Vance-Bus Aide, Debra Peterson-Sub Custodian, and Edward McLellan-Sub Custodian
Extra Duty Position;
Resignations:
Caleb Corbin – Ass’t Tennis Coach
Janice Shaffer – FCCLA Sponsor (.50 FTE)
Tiffany Acree – FCCLA Sponsor (.50 FTE)
Hire:
Penny Kennebeck – Sophomore Class Sponsor
Shane Miller – Jr Class Sponsor
Denise Toole – Head Skills USA
Clayton Vadnais – Ass’t Skills USA
Kristy Christy – FCCLA Sponsor (1.0 FTE)
Jody Henderson – FCCLA Sponsor (1.0 FTE)