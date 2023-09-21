Personnel Matters For Chillicothe R-II Approved In Executive Session

Personnel matters were part of the Chillicothe R-II School Board executive session.

For Support Staff:

Resignations include Alan Samm-MS Custodian, Melinda Smith-CES Custodian, Jacob Meierer-MS Custodian

Hirings include Angela Vance-Bus Aide, Debra Peterson-Sub Custodian, and Edward McLellan-Sub Custodian

Extra Duty Position;

Resignations:

Caleb Corbin – Ass’t Tennis Coach

Janice Shaffer – FCCLA Sponsor (.50 FTE)

Tiffany Acree – FCCLA Sponsor (.50 FTE)

Hire:

Penny Kennebeck – Sophomore Class Sponsor

Shane Miller – Jr Class Sponsor

Denise Toole – Head Skills USA

Clayton Vadnais – Ass’t Skills USA

Kristy Christy – FCCLA Sponsor (1.0 FTE)

Jody Henderson – FCCLA Sponsor (1.0 FTE)