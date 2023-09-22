Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Ninety-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday.

10:11 AM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of 2nd St. for a well-being check on 2 juveniles. Officers found signs of neglect and brought the juveniles to the Chillicothe Police Department. Officers then took emergency custody of the juveniles. An investigation is ongoing.

6:45 PM, Officers located a woman in the 400 block of Vine Street who was driving with a suspended driver’s license. The woman was cited and released.

7:46 PM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Grandview Street for a report of possible child abuse. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Officers also made traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.