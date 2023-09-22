Disaster Declaration Approved By President Biden

A disaster declaration for 33 counties in Missouri was approved by President Joe Biden. Governor Mike Parson requested the declaration in response to multiple severe weather systems that impacted Missouri from July 29 – August 14.

The declaration makes federal public assistance available for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure as well as reimbursement of associated emergency response and recovery costs. The Governor’s September 5 request included more than $14 million in qualifying expenses that had already been identified in 33 counties, including Grundy County in the local area.

The disaster declaration also makes assistance available statewide through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Program, which assists with cost-effective measures to reduce the potential for future damage to public infrastructure as a result of natural disasters.