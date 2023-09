MoDOT Roadwork on LIV 420 will be inspected by the Livingston County Commission Tuesday. The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday in regular session, beginning at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday

At 9:30 am, the commissioners meet with the Salary Commission

At 11:30, the commissioner will travel to the MoDOT site on LIV 420 for an inspection.

Meetings will also include County Road and Bridge Matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.