Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

Sixty-seven calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

9:51 am, Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Washington and South Streets. The investigation determined a vehicle was traveling southbound and failed to drive within a single lane of traffic. As the driver changed lanes they sideswiped the second vehicle. No injuries were reported and the first driver was cited.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, made business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.