Chillicothe High School Homecoming

The 2023 Chillicothe Home Coming theme is Eras – Looking Back – Looking Forward. The Chillicothe High School students have “Dress-Up” days each day this week.

Monday’s Theme was – Year 3000 Future Day

Tuesday is – 2010’s Dress like you are in Middle School

Wednesday is – 1980’s Tight Roll Jeans, Neon, & Shoulder Pads

Thursday is – 1970’s Tie Dye it up!

Friday is – Red & Black Day!

Friday the CHS students will have a Pep Rally at 9:15 in the High School Gym

The Homecoming Parade is Friday at 2:00 pm. The parade will line up on Polk Street, starting behind the Middle School.