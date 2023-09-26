fbpx
Chillicothe High School Homecoming

The 2023 Chillicothe Home Coming theme is Eras – Looking Back – Looking Forward.  The Chillicothe High School students have “Dress-Up” days each day this week.

Monday’s Theme was  –  Year 3000 Future Day

Tuesday is  –  2010’s Dress like you are in Middle School

Wednesday is  –  1980’s Tight Roll Jeans, Neon, & Shoulder Pads

Thursday is  –  1970’s Tie Dye it up!

Friday is  –  Red & Black Day!

Friday the CHS students will have a Pep Rally at 9:15 in the High School Gym

The Homecoming Parade is Friday at 2:00 pm.  The parade will line up on Polk Street, starting behind the Middle School.

