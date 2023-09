The naming of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park and streets in the park needs to be completed before the end of October. Chillicothe Codes Officer Gil Gates says they need the names for the final plat.

Chillicothe Economic Developer Terry Rumery provided insight into the naming.

If you have ideas for the names, they can be submitted to the City Administrator. The Council will need to make decisions by the end of October. The Final Plat Hearings will be in November.