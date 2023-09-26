Free Youth Waterfowl Hunt

A free waterfowl hunt for youth will be held October 21st at Fountain Grove Conservation Area. The MDC is offering the free Locust Creek Youth Waterfowl Hunt from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This event will combine education about waterfowl hunting along with an actual hunting experience with guides. This is an introductory hunting course for ages 11 to 15, and the MDC can provide shotguns and ammunition, or they may bring their own.

There will be a practice shooting session at clay targets with wing shooting tips from experts. Firearms operation and safety will be covered.

In the afternoon, participants will go duck hunting at private duck clubs in the area. Space is limited for this event. You must have your hunter education certificate. A free lunch will be provided between the morning and afternoon sessions.

Registration is required for this event. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eE.