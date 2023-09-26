Hornets Hang Tough With Tigers In Boys Soccer

The Chillicothe Hornets soccer team traveled to Kirksville on Tuesday night, to take on a potential district opponent. The Kirksville Tigers started the game off strong and scored 10 minutes into the match off a shot into the top corner from Minu Alberts. The tigers continued their attack scoring once again in the 18th minute the time off the foot of Jackson Meintz. The Chillicothe Hornets never relented though, battling with Kirksville throughout the course of the match but could not get on the score sheet, resulting in a 2-0 victory for the tigers.

Chillicothe finished the game with four shots on goal and three corner kicks, goalkeeper James Matthew had 15 saves in the match. The Hornets are now 3-8 on the season and will welcome in St. Paul Lutheran on Thursday.