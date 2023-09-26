Livingston County Health Center Board Confrontation

The Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees handled a full agenda in a meeting Tuesday afternoon. While the board handled business there was also an air of confrontation that began to show.

The meeting began with several amendments to the minutes of previous meetings due to the inclusion of who spoke on the items discussed. Chair Sonja Daley cited Roberts Rules of Order numerous times throughout the meeting.

As the meeting continued issues were brought up by both Chair Sonja Daley and Board Member Doug Doughty. This included the topics of agendas, open meetings, and the email policy. The tension continued to build until the discussion turned to the Future of the Health Center.

Doughty cited discussions from a previous meeting about change and asked what changes the two newest board members, Daley and Clayton Vadnis, had in mind. Doughty attempted to quote an email and was cut off by Daley.

After order was restored, the final items of the agenda were concluded.