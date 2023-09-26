Missouri Highway 36 Heritage Alliance To Meet In Chillicothe

The Missouri Highway 36 Heritage Alliance annual meeting will be Thursday in Chillicothe. The organization was created to promote the communities along US 36 from Hanibal to St. Joseph. City Tourism Director Amy Supple helped to create the organization about 15 years ago and says the goal is to promote tourism across North Missouri.

Some of the highlights include:

Organizational updates and plans

Hwy 36 Promotional Video Debut

How to work with Missouri Humanities Council

An update from the Missouri Division of Tourism

A how to for regional partnerships

Opportunites for ideas, questions and answers

The program begins at 9:30 am and runs until Noon at the Comfort Inn in Chillicothe. It is free and you are encouraged to arrive early to socialize with others..