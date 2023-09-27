Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety-three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

9:46 am, An individual turned themselves in on two municipal arrest warrants. They were processed and released after posting appearance bond.

9:50 am, Officers responded to the 1100 block of 2nd St. for a report of fraud. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

9:57 am, Officers took a report of delivery of a controlled substance at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

2:36 pm, Shoplifting was reported at a business in 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers took two into custody. They were processed and released. Investigation continuing…

8:59 pm, Officers arrested a 39-year-old man from Chillicothe for a Livingston County warrant. The man was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.