Three Crashes Leave Four With Minor & Moderate Injuries

Three crashes in the area counties left four people with minor and moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:50 pm in Mercer County, a two-vehicle crash left a Chillicothe woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 27-year-old Austin Richardson-Blades of Montana was eastbound on US 136, 6 miles east of Princeton and began to pass the vehicle driven by 30-year-old Maggie R McConville of Chillicothe. McConville made a sharp right turn and her vehicle was clipped by the passing vehicle. She was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment of minor injuries.

At about 1:30 pm in Caldwell County, a two vehicle crash on Route A, north of Braymer left a Bevier woman, 51-year-old Marisa L Harefeld with minor injuries. The report says 74-year-old Paula L Holder of Braymer was northbound and Harefeld was southbound. Harefeld crossed the centerline, causing the driver’s side mirrors of the vehicles to hit. Harefeld refused treatment of minor injuries.

A two-vehicle crash in Wheeling at about 5:20 pm left two juveniles with moderate injuries. State Troopers report a 14-year-old boy was driving a go kart westbound on North 3rd Street and failed to stop at a stop sign. A southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Justin T Haddikin of Wheeling was southbound and struck the go kart on the passenger side. The 14-year-old driver and a 9-year-old passenger in the go kart were taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for treatment of moderate injuries.