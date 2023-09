A Hale woman had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Carroll County Route J at County Road 261. The crash occurred about 11:00 pm and 66-year-old Margaret E Ellis was flown to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment. According to the report, Ellis was eastbound and fell asleep. She went off the left side of the road and struck a culvert. The car came to rest in a creek.

