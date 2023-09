The 2023 Chillicothe Homecoming parade will be Friday at 2:00 pm. The parade will line up on Polk Street, starting behind the Middle School.

The parade will follow the normal Homecoming Parade route, from Polk Street, south on Washington, through downtown to Ann Street, east on Ann to Locust Street, and north on Locust to Calhoun.

The public is encouraged to line the parade route and support the Chillicothe Hornets as they prepare for their game Friday night.