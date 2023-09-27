Effective Wingshooting for the Hunter Offered In Trenton

A program to help upland gamebird and waterfowl hunters have success in the field will be provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), October 14th in Trenton. The Effective Wingshooting for the Hunter session will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on at the Trenton Trap and Skeet Range.

The program will include an overview of wingshooting techniques. Experts will provide tips for participants as they do trap shooting at the range. This session will also help participants learn how to effectively use non-toxic shot shells for different types of game birds.

Topics will include distance estimation and patterning shotguns with hunting ammunition. Participants are asked to bring their own shotguns and MDC will provide ammunition.

This is open to participants ages 14 and older. They will need to bring their own lunch and drinks. Registration is required and can be done by following the link https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nk.