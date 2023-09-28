Livingston County Court Activity

One Livingston County Court case is continued, while another is moved to the Circuit Court level.

The case against a man accused of seven counts of alleged abuse or neglect of a child was continued in Livingston County Associate Court. Thirty-five-year-old Junior Lee Johnson’s lawyer requested the continuance that was granted by Judge Michael Leamer. Johnson’s next appearance is October 4th.

A Chillicothe man charged with alleged sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15 and two counts of alleged failure to register as a sex offender has been bound over to Circuit court. Twenty-nine-year-old Gary M Calvert will appear before Judge Ryan Horsman for arraignment on October 5th