Microsurfacing Of US 36 Delayed One Week

Microsurfacing three sections of US 36, between Wheeling and Brookfield has been delayed.  The project was scheduled to begin next Monday, but will now start on October 9th.  The microsurfacing – a high-friction surface treatment – is an enhancement to assist motorists with traction on curved sections of roadway.

During treatment application, crews will narrow US 36 to one lane around each work zone. A reduced speed limit will be in place and flaggers will be at crossovers and intersections. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

Crews expect to complete the microsurfacing project on, October 16th.  All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

