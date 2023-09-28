Sexual Assault, Theft, And Warrants In Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred ten calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday.

11:15am, Officers responded to a theft call involving money, medications, and a vehicle in the 400 block of Montgomery Street…. An arrest was made and report was taken…. Investigation continuing….

9:56am, Officer arrested a subject in the 400 block of Montgomery Street on an active warrant…Subject transported to PD for processing and extradition to another county….

11:17am, Subject in PD to turn themselves in on 2 Livingston County warrants…..Subject processed and posted appearance bond…

5:42pm, Subject in PD to report sexual assault that occurred several months ago….Officer speaking with them and investigation to continue…

11:44 PM Officers located a subject in the 200 block of Conn after they called 911 stating they were overdosing on fentanyl. Chillicothe EMS responded to the location and transported the subject for treatment.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.