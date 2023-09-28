Three Arrests For The Local Area By State Troopers

Three arrests in the area counties were handled by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Wednesday.

At about 3:20 pm in Chariton County, Troopers arrested 27-year-old Barry G VanDeventer of DeWitt for alleged driving while revoked – second offense, no insurance, no license plate, and failure to secure children in a booster seat. He was processed and released.

At about 8:40 pm in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old David J Wakeland of Tina for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

A Brookfield man was arrested in Cooper County at about 11:21 pm. State Troopers arrested 36-year-old Shane O Glasgow for alleged driving while revoked, on a Macon County warrant for alleged child support violations, and on a Linn County warrant for two counts of alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Cooper County Detention Center.