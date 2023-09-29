Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 90 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:

09:07 AM detectives began an investigation of a possible rape that occurred in early 2023. Investigation to continue.

12:53 PM Officers worked a 2 vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Washington. The occupants were transported by Chillicothe EMS for injury.

04:41 PM Officers responded to an alarm in the 200 block of 15th Street. The officers found a citizen who had fallen and injured their head. Chillicothe EMS responded and transported the patient for treatment.

07:26 PM Officers took a report of a missing juvenile in the 400 block of Dickinson. The juvenile later returned home.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.