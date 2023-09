A combine fire at a dealership summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters Thursday evening. The call came in at about 6:45 pm and the fire crew arrived at 1175 South Mitchell Avenue in three minutes.

The fire crew found a bystander spraying water on the bottom of a combine, stating the beans inside were smoldering. The fire crew used about 300 gallons of water and foam to extinguish the smoldering beans. The fire crew was on the scene for about 25 minutes.