Two Friday Morning Arrests By State Troopers

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Friday morning.

In Livingston County at about 6:40 am, Troopers arrested 36-year-old Anthony M DeLaney of Bethany for alleged failure to drive in the right lane of a highway and resisting arrest. He was processed at the Chillicothe Law Enforcement Center and released.

At about 9:45 am, Troopers in Harrison County arrested 27-year-old Elizabeth A Novak of Trenton on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. She was taken to the Harrison County Jail pending the posting of $207.50 cash-only bond.