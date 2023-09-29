October Food Pantry Stops

The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will make several stops in the local area in October.
The stops in the area counties include:
- October 10th in Polo at First Baptist Church
- October 11th in Chillicothe at First Baptist Church
- October 11th in Mercer at North Mercer School
- October 18th in Trenton at 2421 Oklahoma Ave
- October 19th in Cameron at the food pantry
- October 20th in Hamilton at the American Legion Hall
All of the Mobile Food Pantry events begin at 10:00 am and continue while supplies last.