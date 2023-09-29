October Food Pantry Stops

The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will make several stops in the local area in October.

The stops in the area counties include:

October 10 th in Polo at First Baptist Church

in Polo at First Baptist Church October 11 th in Chillicothe at First Baptist Church

in Chillicothe at First Baptist Church October 11 th in Mercer at North Mercer School

in Mercer at North Mercer School October 18 th in Trenton at 2421 Oklahoma Ave

in Trenton at 2421 Oklahoma Ave October 19 th in Cameron at the food pantry

in Cameron at the food pantry October 20th in Hamilton at the American Legion Hall

All of the Mobile Food Pantry events begin at 10:00 am and continue while supplies last.