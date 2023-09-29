fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

October Food Pantry Stops

The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will make several stops in the local area in October.

The stops in the area counties include:

  • October 10th in Polo at First Baptist Church
  • October 11th in Chillicothe at First Baptist Church
  • October 11th in Mercer at North Mercer School
  • October 18th in Trenton at 2421 Oklahoma Ave
  • October 19th in Cameron at the food pantry
  • October 20th in Hamilton at the American Legion Hall

All of the Mobile Food Pantry events begin at 10:00 am and continue while supplies last.

 

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: