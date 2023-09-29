County Commission To Handle 911 Agenda Items

911 funding and a board meeting are on the Livingston County Commissioner’s agenda for the first week of October. The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday at 9:30, the commissioners will have a conference call to talk about 911 funding.

At 11:00, the commissioners will attend the E911 Advisory Board meeting at Chillicothe City Hall.

In both meetings, the commissioner will handle county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

The meetings are open to the public.