Hitting Slump Plagues Softball Team Against Macon

The Chillicothe Hornets softball team has been going through a bit of a hitting slump says Coach Rucker but showing some signs of better at-bats. Against Macon on Thursday night the Hornets managed 4 hits in the game and lost 9-1 to the Tigerettes.

Landry Marsh pitched over 4 innings of the game with 3 strikeouts, Hadley Beemer saw the remaining time in the circle with 2 strikeouts. Batting, Marsh had 2 hits and the lone run for the Hornets, Jolie Bonderer and Ellie Acree each had one hit in the contest.

Chillicothe is now 13-10 on the season and has some tough games coming up on the schedule with the final conference game against LeBlond on Monday and then at South Harrison on Tuesday. Coach Rucker hopes that this stretch will help the team be prepared for districts coming up in just a couple of weeks.

JV

Chillicothe 16 Macon 1

JV record is 9-1

Hope Donoho threw 3 innings with 6 strikeouts

Jaiden Rodenberg threw 1 inning

Bryleigh Gillespie: 3 for 3; 2 singles & 1 double

Jaiden Rodenberg: 3 for 3; 3 singles

Maicee Albrecht: 1 triple

Kenzie Fleener: 1 home run

Molly Kennebeck: 1 single

Kylee Link: 1 single

Abby Marshall: 1 single

Sadie Burtch: 1 single