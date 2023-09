Chillicothe won the Lawson Triangular on Thursday defeating the hosts Lawson and Penney. Presley Rardon shot a team best 47 for the Hornets which was good for 2nd place individually. Chillicothe won by just two strokes over Lawson, 201 to 203. Along with Rardon, Chillicothe got great scores from Anderson and Barnett with a 49 each and Lyla Oesch completed the winning team score with a 56. Haley Hollon of Lawson was the individual top medalist at Hidden Valley Golf Course shooting a 45.

