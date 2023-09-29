Record Breaking Night For Chillicothe Football As Hornets Swarm Lafayette On Homecoming

The Hornets put on a show in front of a packed house at Chillicothe High School on Friday night. Chillicothe’s offense had 13 drives during the game and 12 of them resulted in a touchdown, the one that did not was a single kneel down by quarterback Cayden Larson that ended the game at a score of 79-38 in favor of the Hornets.

Chillicothe shattered several single game records during the contest. The Hornets gained over 700 yards, overtaking the previous record of 583 that was achieved in 1978 against Benton. The Hornets 79 points scored was the most since 1968 when Chillicothe won 79-0 against Milan.

Silas Midgyett was at the forefront of the offensive explosion rushing for 473 yards and 6 touchdowns. The 473 yards is the most ever in Chillicothe history in a single game, passing David Gabrielson’s record of 302 that had stood since 1999. The six rushing TDs also ties Midgyett for first all-time with Mervin Jones who achieved the feat in 1909 along with Josh Kille who ran for 6 scores on two separate occasions during the 2017 season.

The 117 points scored between the two teams combined is 22nd all time in the state of Missouri High School football history.

The Hornets started fast, leading 14-0 after one quarter. Javon Kille opened the scoring with a 5 yard run and Midgyett got his first of the night shortly after. In the 2nd quarter Midgyett scored twice more, including the play of the game on a 91 yard touchdown from a direct snap. Lane Nickell scored for the Hornets and Sol’jier Allen added a TD before halftime on a 15 yard catch from Cayden Larson. Lafayette jumpstarted their offense in the 2nd quarter with two touchdowns and two field goals, including a 46 yard kick as the first half expired from Carter Hewitt to make the score 43-18.

The scoring did not slow down after the break as Fighting Irish quarterback Jackson Compton added two rushing TDs in the 2nd half to go along with his two first half passing scores. Lafayette also scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery. Chillicothe added three more Midgyett touchdowns, plus Allen paired his receiving score with a 38 yard touchdown run, and traditional right guard Brody Cairns scored from one yard out in the 4th quarter. When the red paint from both endzones had settled, Chillicothe claimed a 79-38 victory over Lafayette.

The Hornets improve to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in the MEC. Lafayette is now 1-5 and 1-2 in conference. The Hornets will look to continue their success next Friday night at Savannah.

After the game, homecoming festivities ensued, where Javon Kille was named homecoming king and Kayanna Cranmer was awarded homecoming queen.