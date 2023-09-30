MoDOT Roadwork for First Week of October

The Missouri Department of Transportation has numerous projects in Northwest Missouri. The work includes pothole patching, shoulder work’ and striping. In the local counties, some of the projects include:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through November. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

Route 11 – Intersection improvement project south of U.S. Route 36 in Brookfield, through October.

Route DD – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Clark Road to Route Y, Oct. 2-4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route M – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route C to Route O, Oct. 4-6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route Y – CLOSED in 1-mile segments for pothole patching from Route DD to Argo Road, Oct. 4-6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through October.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early November.

Route C – Scrub seal project, Oct. 2-6