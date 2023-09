The annual 4-H Recognition Night will be October 7th, starting at 6:00 pm, at the Litton Ag Center. The event coincides with National 4H week. The event is open to the public and families are welcome.

Awards will be presented for Rookie Boy and Girl; Rookie Livestock Exhibitor; I DARE You; Friend of 4-H, Super 4-Her and more. Certificates will be given for attendance in a wide variety of County, Region, and State events.