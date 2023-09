The Chillicothe Hornets boys soccer team hosted St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia on Thursday night. The Saints got out to a fast start scoring three goals in the first half of play. The Hornets were able to score twice in the 2nd half, both coming from Josh Adams. The first goal was a penalty kick, and his 2nd was assisted by Jadon Collins. Chillicothe ultimately lost the match 6-2.

The Hornets are back in action on Monday with their Pink Out game, hosting Cameron.