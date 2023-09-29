MDC Agent Donald Fesler Presented Medal Of Valor

Eighteen first responders received Missouri Public Safety Medals, presented Thursday by Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, for heroic and life-saving actions in 2022. One of those awards, the Medal of Valor, went to Linn County Conservation Agent, Donald Fesler.

The award was presented for Fesler’s actions taken at the site of the train derailment in Mendon on June 27th, 2022. Fessler arrived on the scene before any other first responders and located a truck driver whose dump truck had been struck by the train. Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver could not be revived.

Fessler then triaged the scene, rendered aid, and directed other arriving first responders.

Notably, Agent Fessler found Anthony Bryant, an Amtrak employee, who was bleeding profusely from his right shoulder and arm, which were trapped between the ground and the train wreckage. Fesler stayed with Bryant for about two hours, keeping him calm as he continued to try to free his arm.