fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Rollover Takes Life Of Woman – Leaves Two With Serious Injuries

A single-vehicle rollover crash in Saline County Friday afternoon took the life of a Dawn woman and left two others with serious injuries.  State Troopers report 86-year-old Carolyn J Maberry of Dawn died at the scene of the crash on US 65.  Carolyn Maberry was a passenger in the van driven by 68-year-old Connie J Maberry of Dawn.  According to the report, at about 3:00 pm, Connie Maberry was northbound on US 65 and ran off the road.  The van struck a field entrance and overturned.  Connie Maberry and another passenger, 74-year-old Mary F Rounkles of Tina were flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: