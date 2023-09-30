Rollover Takes Life Of Woman – Leaves Two With Serious Injuries

A single-vehicle rollover crash in Saline County Friday afternoon took the life of a Dawn woman and left two others with serious injuries. State Troopers report 86-year-old Carolyn J Maberry of Dawn died at the scene of the crash on US 65. Carolyn Maberry was a passenger in the van driven by 68-year-old Connie J Maberry of Dawn. According to the report, at about 3:00 pm, Connie Maberry was northbound on US 65 and ran off the road. The van struck a field entrance and overturned. Connie Maberry and another passenger, 74-year-old Mary F Rounkles of Tina were flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...