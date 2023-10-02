Keith W. Hicklin, 73, of Columbia, MO passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Keith was born in Chillicothe, MO. He spent his childhood on the farm “between the forks” of Indian Creek and the Thompson River with his parents Betsy L. (McCartney) and Roy C. Hicklin and his two sisters Linda and Karen. Early education was spent in a one room country school. He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1967 and continued his education at the University of Missouri, earning a B.S. in Agriculture in 1971 and a law degree in 1976. He was admitted to the Missouri Bar Association in 1977. He began his law career in Kirksville, MO with Charles B. Adams, becoming the Schuyler County prosecutor soon thereafter.

Keith was united in marriage to Connie (Selby) in 1977 along with two sons, Christopher James and Thomas Bradford Snider. In 1980 the family welcomed twins, Carrie Faye and Clayton Glenn. During that same year Keith established a private law practice in Memphis, MO, joined by Gary Dial, serving the community until 1987 when the family moved to Platte City, MO. Keith joined the law firm of Don Witt, which grew into the current firm of Witt, Hicklin, Snider & Fain, P.C. Keith retired in July 2023.

Keith loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Betsy Hicklin of Chillicothe, MO. He is survived by his wife, Connie, of Columbia, MO, his sisters, Linda and Ron Peterson of Stanberry, MO and Karen and Bob Steinkuehler of Warrensburg, MO, his sons, Chris and Jen Snider of Kansas City, MO, Tom and Karla Snider of Columbia, MO, and Clayton and Kristy Hayward of Columbia, MO, and his daughter, Carrie and Greg Miller of Lebanon, MO, as well as ten grandchildren, Paige and Henry Snider, Maddie and Mason Snider, Harrison and Hannah Hicklin and Katelin Odneal, and Selby, Abbey and Fisk Miller.

Keith loved the land. He was an attorney by profession, but a farmer at heart. Most leisure time was spent outdoors with family and friends hunting, fishing, working cattle, team roping or just sitting by a good fire.

Keith loved the law. His legal career was spent in service to others. His practice was to treat all with honesty, integrity, respect and equality; farmers to businessmen, rich and poor alike.

Keith loved God. He was a man guided by a simple yet deep faith: “Love God, love people, do good.” He was a member of Mount Olive Church, Chillicothe United Methodist Church and, most recently, St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia, MO.

Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Chillicothe, MO on October 14th. Family and friends will be received at the church from 12:00-1:00pm. The service will begin at 1:00pm. Committal will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery immediately following the service. A private, family gathering will follow at his beloved Rattlesnake Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 204 E. Ash Street, Columbia, MO, 65203 or to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association, ℅ Kelly Elliott, 7787 SW State Route N, Stewartsville MO, 64490.