Troopers Arrest Five In Area Counties

Five arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Saturday

At about 1:30 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old William G Schmidt of Novenger for alleged no valid license, no valid plates, and no insurance. He was processed and released.

At about 8:00 pm in Daviess County, 36-year-old Jose A. Hernandez of Kansas City, KS was arrested for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, no valid license, drinking while driving, and speeding. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

In Carroll County at about 11:40 pm, Troopers arrested 26-year-old Alexander G Nuelle of Kansas City for alleged DWI and speeding. He was processed and released.

Sunday

At about 12:45 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Erick R Reyes-Martinez of Milan for alleged DWI and failing to maintain the right lane. He was processed and released.

At about 1:45 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 27-year-old Gia Bleu of Lee’s Summit on Platte County warrants for alleged Failure to appear on a alleged speeding and alleged failure to appear on alleged no proper plates. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.