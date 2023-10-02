Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police report for the weekend includes 127 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

Saturday,

11:38 AM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Cooper Street for a report of illegal burning. A warning was issued.

8:10 PM, Officers conduct a traffic stop in the area of Bus Hwy 36 and Graves Street. The 25 year old driver from Wheeling was found to have a revoked driver’s license. He was arrested and transported to jail.

9:48 PM, Officers took a walk in report of a runaway juvenile from the 700 block of Walnut Street. Investigation is continuing.

Sunday,

6:04 AM, Officers responded to the 200 block of Williams Street for a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located at the 600 block of JFK and was transported back to the PD and released to the mother. A report will be forwarded to the Juvenile Office.

7:12 PM, Officers took a report of child abuse. Officers found the incident happened in another jurisdiction. The report was taken to assist the other agency by gathering information and photographs of the injuries.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.