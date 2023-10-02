Annual Poosey Tour Set For October 15th

The 37th annual Poosey Conservation Area Driving Tour is October 15th. This annual event gives the public an opportunity to see part of the Poosey Conservation Area normally closed to vehicle traffic. The fall driving tour will start at noon and last car in is at 4:00 pm.

Visitors can drive uphill and down on winding lanes through forest and woodlands. MDC will provide a tour brochure at the entrance that point out nature interpretive stops along the route. This route some steep grades in places and a few creek crossings. A vehicle (or other mode of transport) with high clearance is recommended.

Visitors can count on a slow driving pace, all the better to enjoy the fall foliage.

This event also showcases conservation practices such as timber stand improvement and native warm season grassland. At a midway point, visitors will find exhibits on nature, conservation, and the Poosey area history. A popular stopping point is where a short trail leads to a limestone outcrop called the Panther’s Den.