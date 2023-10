A two-vehicle crash in Gilman City Saturday evening left one person with minor injuries. State Troopers report a pickup driven by 74-year-old Ronald K Ward of Gilman City was northbound on Fisher Street. Ward crossed the centerline and struck a parked vehicle that was facing north. The crash left a passenger in the Ward vehicle, 73-year-old Christine C Ward, with minor injuries. She was treated at Harrison County Community Hospital.

