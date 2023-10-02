Food & Nutrition Teen Life Hack

Food and Nutrition will be the topic of the upcoming Teen Life Hack program, on Thursday at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. Candy Warren from the library says teens 12 and older are invited to hear from Amy Albertson from the MU Extension office. The program will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, in the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library Teen Room. Snacks will be provided.

Other topics that have been covered in the Teen Life Hack series include finances, budgeting, car smarts, mental health care, and many more topics.

There is no pre-registration for the program. If you have questions, call 660-646-0563